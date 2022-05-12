Linear Friction Welding Machines Market Research Report 2022

The global Linear Friction Welding Machines market was valued at 139.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Friction welding (FRW) is a solid-state welding process that generates heat through mechanical friction between work pieces in relative motion to one another, with the addition of a lateral force called “upset” to plastically displace and fuse the materials. Linear Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is chuck oscillates at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together. There are many linear friction welding machines manufacturers in the world and most of them produce all kinds of friction welding machine, such as Branson, Thompson, MTI, Bielomatik and Forward Technology. All the manufactures are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, etc. Although there are also some Friction Welding Machine manufacturers in developing countries, but the scales of their Linear friction welding machines companies is relative small, and the products quality is inferior to foreign Friction Welding Machine products, so the price is lower than some foreign Friction Welding Machine products.

By Market Verdors:

Branson

Thompson

MTI

Bielomatik

Forward Technology

Dukane

KLN

Daeyoung Ultrasonic

Chango

By Types:

Linear Vibration Welding

Linear Friction Welding

By Applications:

Aerospace Industry

Automobile Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Generation Industry

Consumer Product Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

