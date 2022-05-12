Technology

Glass Wool Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Glass Wool Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

High Density Glass Wool Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Glass Wool Board include Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Atlas Roofing, PPG Industries and DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Wool Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Wool Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glass Wool Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • High Density Glass Wool Board
  • Low Density Glass Wool Board

 

Global Glass Wool Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glass Wool Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Exterior Insulation
  • Indoor Insulation
  • Pipe Insulation
  • Others

 

Global Glass Wool Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glass Wool Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Glass Wool Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Glass Wool Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Glass Wool Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Glass Wool Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Knauf Insulation
  • Owens Corning
  • Johns Manville
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Atlas Roofing
  • PPG Industries
  • DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Wool Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Wool Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Wool Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Wool Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Wool Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Wool Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Wool Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Wool Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Wool Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Wool Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Wool Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Wool Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Wool Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Wool Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Wool Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Wool Board Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Wool Board Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

