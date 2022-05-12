Polymeric Absorbents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymeric Absorbents in global, including the following market information:
Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-polymeric-absorbents-forecast-2022-2028-322
Global top five Polymeric Absorbents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polymeric Absorbents market was valued at 115.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 167.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aromatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polymeric Absorbents include Sumitomo Seika, BASF, Evonik Industries, Formosa Plastics, Kolon Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Purolite and Lenntech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polymeric Absorbents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Polymeric Absorbents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aromatic
- Modified Aromatic
- Methacrylic
- Others
Global Polymeric Absorbents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Care
- Agriculture
- Pharmaceutical
- Industrial
- Food & Beverage
Global Polymeric Absorbents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polymeric Absorbents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polymeric Absorbents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polymeric Absorbents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Polymeric Absorbents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sumitomo Seika
- BASF
- Evonik Industries
- Formosa Plastics
- Kolon Industries
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- NIPPON SHOKUBAI
- Purolite
- Lenntech
- Sanyo Chemical
- TOSOH
- Thermax
- Chemra
- Sunresin New Materials
- Amicogen (China) Biopharm
- Ajinomoto Fine-Techno
- Shanghai Bairy
- Tangshan BOYA Resin
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports