Polymeric Absorbents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymeric Absorbents in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Polymeric Absorbents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polymeric Absorbents market was valued at 115.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 167.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aromatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymeric Absorbents include Sumitomo Seika, BASF, Evonik Industries, Formosa Plastics, Kolon Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Purolite and Lenntech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymeric Absorbents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Polymeric Absorbents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aromatic

Modified Aromatic

Methacrylic

Others

Global Polymeric Absorbents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Food & Beverage

Global Polymeric Absorbents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymeric Absorbents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymeric Absorbents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymeric Absorbents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polymeric Absorbents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Seika

BASF

Evonik Industries

Formosa Plastics

Kolon Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Purolite

Lenntech

Sanyo Chemical

TOSOH

Thermax

Chemra

Sunresin New Materials

Amicogen (China) Biopharm

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

Shanghai Bairy

Tangshan BOYA Resin

