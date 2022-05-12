Vitamin C Candy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitamin C Candy in global, including the following market information:

Global Vitamin C Candy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vitamin C Candy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Vitamin C Candy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vitamin C Candy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lollipop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vitamin C Candy include YummyEarth, Inc., Jake vitamincandy, Meiji, Mondelz International, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.,, Viva Naturals, Kiva Health Food, Zoganic and Dextro Energy -GmbH & Co. KG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vitamin C Candy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vitamin C Candy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vitamin C Candy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lollipop

Gummy

Drop

Others

Global Vitamin C Candy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vitamin C Candy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult

Children

Global Vitamin C Candy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vitamin C Candy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vitamin C Candy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vitamin C Candy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vitamin C Candy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Vitamin C Candy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

YummyEarth, Inc.

Jake vitamincandy

Meiji

Mondelz International

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.,

Viva Naturals

Kiva Health Food

Zoganic

Dextro Energy -GmbH & Co. KG

Airborne

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vitamin C Candy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vitamin C Candy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vitamin C Candy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vitamin C Candy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vitamin C Candy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vitamin C Candy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vitamin C Candy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vitamin C Candy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vitamin C Candy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vitamin C Candy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vitamin C Candy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vitamin C Candy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vitamin C Candy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitamin C Candy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vitamin C Candy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitamin C Candy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vitamin C Candy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Lollipop

