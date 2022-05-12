OEM Acoustical Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global OEM Acoustical Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foamed Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of OEM Acoustical Board include Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., Rockwool International A/S, Paroc, The 3M Company, Aspen Aerogels Inc, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company and Armacell International S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the OEM Acoustical Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global OEM Acoustical Board Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global OEM Acoustical Board Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
- Foamed Plastics
- Mineral Wool
Global OEM Acoustical Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global OEM Acoustical Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Residential
- Transportation
Global OEM Acoustical Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global OEM Acoustical Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies OEM Acoustical Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies OEM Acoustical Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies OEM Acoustical Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies OEM Acoustical Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Knauf Insulation
- Owens Corning
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Rockwool International A/S
- Paroc
- The 3M Company
- Aspen Aerogels Inc
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Armacell International S.A.
- Autex Industries Ltd
- Anco Products Inc
- Big Sky Insulations
- Triumph Group Inc
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Superglass Insulation Ltd
- ACH Foam Technologies LLC
- Demilec Inc
- Scott Industries LLC
- Artik OEM Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 OEM Acoustical Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global OEM Acoustical Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global OEM Acoustical Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global OEM Acoustical Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global OEM Acoustical Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global OEM Acoustical Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top OEM Acoustical Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global OEM Acoustical Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global OEM Acoustical Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global OEM Acoustical Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global OEM Acoustical Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OEM Acoustical Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers OEM Acoustical Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OEM Acoustical Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 OEM Acoustical Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 OEM Acoustical Board Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
