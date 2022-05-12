PVC Blood Bags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Blood containers, popularly known as blood bags, are one of the key application areas for PVC due to PVC’s affordability, high safety for patients and staff, ease of processing, and unique technical properties that include anti-kinking and biocompability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Blood Bags in global, including the following market information:
- Global PVC Blood Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PVC Blood Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five PVC Blood Bags companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVC Blood Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Blood Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Blood Bags include WORLDPRIME, Remi Elektrotechnik, Suru, Shiv Global Distribution, Vardha Health Care, Cellbios Healthcare And Lifesciences, Imperial Biotech, RENOLIT and Micsafe Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Blood Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Blood Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PVC Blood Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Blood Bag
- Blood Bag System
Global PVC Blood Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PVC Blood Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Millitary Treatment
- Halloween Accessories
- Others
Global PVC Blood Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PVC Blood Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PVC Blood Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PVC Blood Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PVC Blood Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies PVC Blood Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- WORLDPRIME
- Remi Elektrotechnik
- Suru
- Shiv Global Distribution
- Vardha Health Care
- Cellbios Healthcare And Lifesciences
- Imperial Biotech
- RENOLIT
- Micsafe Medical
- Demophorius Healthcare
- C.Y. Medical
- Troge Medical
- Novalion Medical Instrument
- Yaoduhui
- AdvaCare Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Blood Bags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Blood Bags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Blood Bags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Blood Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Blood Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Blood Bags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Blood Bags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Blood Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Blood Bags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Blood Bags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Blood Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Blood Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Blood Bags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Blood Bags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Blood Bags Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Blood Bags Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Blood Bags Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Single Blood Bag
