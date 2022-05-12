Avalanche Backpack Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Avalanche Backpack is safety gear designed to prevent the wearer from being buried while skiing and mountaineering. In an avalanche, larger objects rise to the surface, while smaller objects sink to the bottom. An airbag system incorporated into a backpack, with a large balloon or balloons that inflates at the pull of a cord, is designed to make the person wearing it larger so that they naturally rise to the surface of the snow.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Avalanche Backpack in global, including the following market information:

Global Avalanche Backpack Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-avalanche-backpack-2022-2028-365 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global Avalanche Backpack Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Avalanche Backpack companies in 2021 (%)

The global Avalanche Backpack market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mono Avalanche Airbags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Avalanche Backpack include ABS Protection GmbH, Mammut, Clarus Corporation, Backcountry Access, SCOTT Sports, Ortovox, ARVA, Osprey Packs and The North Face, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Avalanche Backpack manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Avalanche Backpack Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Avalanche Backpack Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mono Avalanche Airbags

Dual Avalanche Airbags

Global Avalanche Backpack Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Avalanche Backpack Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skiing

Hiking

Climbing

Others

Global Avalanche Backpack Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Avalanche Backpack Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Avalanche Backpack revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Avalanche Backpack revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Avalanche Backpack sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Avalanche Backpack sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABS Protection GmbH

Mammut

Clarus Corporation

Backcountry Access

SCOTT Sports

Ortovox

ARVA

Osprey Packs

The North Face

Dakine

Mystery Ranch

Millet(Calida Group)

Motorfist

Deuter

Arc’teryx

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-avalanche-backpack-2022-2028-365

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports