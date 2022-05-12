Tooth Filling Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tooth Filling Powder in global, including the following market information:
- Global Tooth Filling Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Tooth Filling Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
- Global top five Tooth Filling Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tooth Filling Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Composite Fillings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tooth Filling Powder include Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Envista Holdings, Ivoclar Vivadent, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Shofu and SDI Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tooth Filling Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tooth Filling Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Tooth Filling Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Composite Fillings
- Amalgam Fillings
- Glass Ionomer Fillings
- Others
Global Tooth Filling Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Tooth Filling Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Dental Clinic
- Other
Global Tooth Filling Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Tooth Filling Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tooth Filling Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tooth Filling Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tooth Filling Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies Tooth Filling Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dentsply Sirona
- 3M
- Envista Holdings
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- GC Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Kuraray Noritake Dental
- Shofu
- SDI Limited
- VOCO GmbH
- Ultradent
- Coltene Holding
- DenMat
- DMG
- VITA Zahnfabrik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tooth Filling Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tooth Filling Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tooth Filling Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tooth Filling Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tooth Filling Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tooth Filling Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tooth Filling Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tooth Filling Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tooth Filling Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tooth Filling Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tooth Filling Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tooth Filling Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tooth Filling Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tooth Filling Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tooth Filling Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tooth Filling Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
