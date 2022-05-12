Waterproof Seam Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Waterproof Seam Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-layered Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterproof Seam Tapes include Amcor, Toray Industries, Sealon, Himel, Loxy, Gerlinger Industries, Essentra, Ding Zing and Adhesive Film, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterproof Seam Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterproof Seam Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Waterproof Seam Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-layered

Multi-layered

Global Waterproof Seam Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Waterproof Seam Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing

Rain Gear

Others

Global Waterproof Seam Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Waterproof Seam Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterproof Seam Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterproof Seam Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterproof Seam Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Waterproof Seam Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Toray Industries

Sealon

Himel

Loxy

Gerlinger Industries

Essentra

Ding Zing

Adhesive Film

San Chemicals

Geo-Synthetics

GCP Applied Technologies

Traxx

