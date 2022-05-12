Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Humidity and Temperature Transmitters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Humidity and Temperature Transmitters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Duct Mount Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Humidity and Temperature Transmitters include Emerson Electric, ABB, Endress+Hauser, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric, Wika Alexander Wiegand, Johnson Controls, Honeywell and Schneider Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Humidity and Temperature Transmitters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Duct Mount Humidity and Temperature Transmitters
- Wall Mount Humidity and Temperature Transmitters
- Hand Holding Humidity and Temperature Transmitters
Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverage
- HVAC and Building Automation
- Pharmaceutical
- Pulp and Paper
- Oil and Gas
- Water and Wastewater
- Metal and Mining
- Chemical
- Power
Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Humidity and Temperature Transmitters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Humidity and Temperature Transmitters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Humidity and Temperature Transmitters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Humidity and Temperature Transmitters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Emerson Electric
- ABB
- Endress+Hauser
- Siemens
- Yokogawa Electric
- Wika Alexander Wiegand
- Johnson Controls
- Honeywell
- Schneider Electric
- Vaisala
- Dwyer Instruments
- Michell Instrument
- DeFelsko
- E+E Elektronik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Product Type
