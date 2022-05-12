Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Humidity and Temperature Transmitters in global, including the following market information:

Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Humidity and Temperature Transmitters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Duct Mount Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Humidity and Temperature Transmitters include Emerson Electric, ABB, Endress+Hauser, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric, Wika Alexander Wiegand, Johnson Controls, Honeywell and Schneider Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Humidity and Temperature Transmitters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Duct Mount Humidity and Temperature Transmitters

Wall Mount Humidity and Temperature Transmitters

Hand Holding Humidity and Temperature Transmitters

Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

HVAC and Building Automation

Pharmaceutical

Pulp and Paper

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Metal and Mining

Chemical

Power

Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Humidity and Temperature Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Humidity and Temperature Transmitters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Humidity and Temperature Transmitters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Humidity and Temperature Transmitters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Humidity and Temperature Transmitters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emerson Electric

ABB

Endress+Hauser

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Wika Alexander Wiegand

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Vaisala

Dwyer Instruments

Michell Instrument

DeFelsko

E+E Elektronik

