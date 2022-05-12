Stevia Sugar Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Stevia Sugar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stevia Sugar include PureCircle, Cargill, Merisant, 3W Botanical Extract (Nutramax), Sunwin Stevia International, TOKIWA Phytochemical, Julong High-tech, Shandong Huaxian Stevia and Sunrise Nutrachem Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stevia Sugar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stevia Sugar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stevia Sugar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Stevia Sugar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stevia Sugar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Drinks

Medicine & Dietary Supplements

Consumer Chemicals

Global Stevia Sugar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stevia Sugar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stevia Sugar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stevia Sugar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stevia Sugar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Stevia Sugar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PureCircle

Cargill

Merisant

3W Botanical Extract (Nutramax)

Sunwin Stevia International

TOKIWA Phytochemical

Julong High-tech

Shandong Huaxian Stevia

Sunrise Nutrachem Group

Morita Kagaku Kogyo

Daepyung

Qualipride International

Jining Yunhe Stevioside

Stevia First

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stevia Sugar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stevia Sugar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stevia Sugar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stevia Sugar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stevia Sugar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stevia Sugar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stevia Sugar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stevia Sugar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stevia Sugar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stevia Sugar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stevia Sugar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stevia Sugar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stevia Sugar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stevia Sugar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stevia Sugar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stevia Sugar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Stevia Sugar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Food Grade

4.1.3 Pharma Grade

