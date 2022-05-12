CNG Cylinders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of CNG Cylinders in global, including the following market information:

Global CNG Cylinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CNG Cylinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five CNG Cylinders companies in 2021 (%)

The global CNG Cylinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal CNG Cylinders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CNG Cylinders include Worthington Industries, Luxfer, Hexagon, Quantum Fuel Systems, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Praxair, Avanco Group, Beijing Tianhai Industry and Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CNG Cylinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CNG Cylinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CNG Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal CNG Cylinders

Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders

Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders

Global CNG Cylinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CNG Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Global CNG Cylinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CNG Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CNG Cylinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CNG Cylinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CNG Cylinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies CNG Cylinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Worthington Industries

Luxfer

Hexagon

Quantum Fuel Systems

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Praxair

Avanco Group

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group

Faber

Ullit

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CNG Cylinders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CNG Cylinders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global CNG Cylinders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global CNG Cylinders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global CNG Cylinders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global CNG Cylinders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CNG Cylinders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global CNG Cylinders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global CNG Cylinders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global CNG Cylinders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global CNG Cylinders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CNG Cylinders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers CNG Cylinders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CNG Cylinders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CNG Cylinders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CNG Cylinders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global CNG Cylinders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Metal CNG Cylinders

4.1.3 Glass Fiber

