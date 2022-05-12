Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Vehicle Turbochargers in global, including the following market information:
Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Light Vehicle Turbochargers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Light Vehicle Turbochargers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Vehicle Gasoline Turbochargers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Light Vehicle Turbochargers include Borgwarner, BMTS Technology, Continental, Cummins, Eaton, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, IHI and Hunan Tyen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Light Vehicle Turbochargers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Light Vehicle Gasoline Turbochargers
- Light Vehicle Diesel Turbochargers
Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sedan
- SUV
- Others
Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Light Vehicle Turbochargers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Light Vehicle Turbochargers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Light Vehicle Turbochargers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Light Vehicle Turbochargers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Borgwarner
- BMTS Technology
- Continental
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Honeywell
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- IHI
- Hunan Tyen
- Weifu Tianli
- Kangyue
- Weifang Fuyuan
- Okiya Group
- Zhejiang Rongfa
- Hunan Rugidove
