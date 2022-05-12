Food Grade Alcohol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Alcohol in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Food Grade Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Alcohol market was valued at 8360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sugarcane & Molasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Alcohol include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, MGP Ingredients, Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology, Roquette Freres, Fonterra Co-operative, Cristalco, Grain Processing and Wilmar International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Grade Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sugarcane & Molasses
- Grains
- Fruits
- Others
Global Food Grade Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Grade Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Beverage
- Health care & Pharmaceuticals
Global Food Grade Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Grade Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Grade Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Grade Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Grade Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Food Grade Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Cargill
- MGP Ingredients
- Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology
- Roquette Freres
- Fonterra Co-operative
- Cristalco
- Grain Processing
- Wilmar International
- Manildra
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Alcohol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Alcohol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Alcohol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Alcohol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Alcohol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Alcohol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Alcohol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Alcohol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Alcohol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Alcohol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Grade Alcohol Market Size
