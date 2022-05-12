Veterinary Care Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Care in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Veterinary Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Care market was valued at 7464.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Therapeutics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Care include Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco Animal Health, Idexx Laboratories, Ceva Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Virbac, Zoetis, Vetoquinol and Phibro Animal Health Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veterinary Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostics
Global Veterinary Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dogs and Cats
- Horses
- Ruminants
- Swine
- Poultry
- Others
Global Veterinary Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Veterinary Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Veterinary Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Veterinary Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Elanco Animal Health
- Idexx Laboratories
- Ceva Animal Health
- Merck Animal Health
- Virbac
- Zoetis
- Vetoquinol
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation
- Dechra Veterinary Products
- Ourofino Saude Animal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Care Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Care Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Care Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Care Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Care Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Care Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Care Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Veterinary Care Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Care Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Care Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Care Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Veterinary Care Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
