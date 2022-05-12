Disposable Cutlery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Disposable Cutlery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Product Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Cutlery include Huhtamaki, Dopla, Eco-Products, Gold Plast, D&W Fine Pack, Georgia-Pacific, Dart Container, Genpak and Biopac UK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Cutlery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Cutlery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Cutlery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- By Product Type
- By Material
Global Disposable Cutlery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Cutlery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Service Outlets
- Institutional Food Services
- Household Use
Global Disposable Cutlery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Cutlery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Disposable Cutlery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Disposable Cutlery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Disposable Cutlery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Disposable Cutlery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Huhtamaki
- Dopla
- Eco-Products
- Gold Plast
- D&W Fine Pack
- Georgia-Pacific
- Dart Container
- Genpak
- Biopac UK
- L.P.A. S.p.A. Group
- Vegware
- Hotpack Group
- Fast Plast
- Novolex Holdings
- Solia AG
- Natural Tableware
- Taizhou Fuling Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Cutlery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Cutlery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Cutlery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Cutlery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Cutlery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Cutlery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Cutlery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Cutlery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Cutlery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Cutlery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Cutlery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Cutlery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Cutlery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Cutlery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Cutlery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Cutlery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
