Gel Coats Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gel Coats in global, including the following market information:
Global Gel Coats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gel Coats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Gel Coats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gel Coats market was valued at 880.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1349.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gel Coats include Ineos Enterprise, BUFA GumbH, HK Research Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold, Scott Bader, AOC Aliancys, Allnex, Interplastic and Poliya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gel Coats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Gel Coats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gel Coats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyester Type
- Epoxy Type
- Vinyl Ester Type
- Other Type
Global Gel Coats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gel Coats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Marine
- Wind Energys
- Transportation
- Construction
- Others
Global Gel Coats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gel Coats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gel Coats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gel Coats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gel Coats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Gel Coats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ineos Enterprise
- BUFA GumbH
- HK Research Corporation
- Polynt-Reichhold
- Scott Bader
- AOC Aliancys
- Allnex
- Interplastic
- Poliya
- Mader
- Tomatec
- Aromax Technology
- Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals
- Tianma Group
- Changzhou Heyu Chemical
- Zhejiang Leader Composite
- Turkuaz Polyester
