Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Point-of-Care Diagnostics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market was valued at 23980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34780 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Glucose Monitoring Kits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Point-of-Care Diagnostics include Abaxis, Abbott, Bayer, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Nipro, Roche Diagnostics and Siemens and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Point-of-Care Diagnostics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glucose Monitoring Kits
- Infectious Diseases Testing Kits
- Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits
- Coagulation Monitoring Kits
- Hematology Testing Kits
- Urinalysis Testing Kits
- Cholesterol Test Strips
- Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits
- Tumor/Cancer Markers
- Other
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Point-of-Care Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Point-of-Care Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abaxis
- Abbott
- Bayer
- Danaher Corporation
- Becton Dickinson
- Johnson & Johnson
- Nipro
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens
- Samsung Medison
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Point-of-Care Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Point-of-Care Diagnostics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Companies
