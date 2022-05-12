Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Point-of-Care Diagnostics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market was valued at 23980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34780 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glucose Monitoring Kits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Point-of-Care Diagnostics include Abaxis, Abbott, Bayer, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Nipro, Roche Diagnostics and Siemens and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Point-of-Care Diagnostics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glucose Monitoring Kits

Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

Coagulation Monitoring Kits

Hematology Testing Kits

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Cholesterol Test Strips

Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits

Tumor/Cancer Markers

Other

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Point-of-Care Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Point-of-Care Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abaxis

Abbott

Bayer

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Johnson & Johnson

Nipro

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens

Samsung Medison

