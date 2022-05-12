Anti Slip Coating Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Anti Slip Coating Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti Slip Coating Products include 3M, PPG, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel, RPM International, Sherwin Williams, Amsteps Products, Randolph Products and No Skidding Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti Slip Coating Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti Slip Coating Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti Slip Coating Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- By Type
- By Resin
Global Anti Slip Coating Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti Slip Coating Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction Flooring
- Marine Deck
Global Anti Slip Coating Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti Slip Coating Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anti Slip Coating Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anti Slip Coating Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anti Slip Coating Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Anti Slip Coating Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- PPG
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Hempel
- RPM International
- Sherwin Williams
- Amsteps Products
- Randolph Products
- No Skidding Products
- Paramelt
- Safemate Anti-Slip
- Skidproof
- Industrial Applications
- Halosurfaces International
- Wooster Products
- Anti-Slip Anywhere
- Tesoplas
- American Safety Technologies
- Diamond Safety Concepts
- Watco Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti Slip Coating Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti Slip Coating Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti Slip Coating Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti Slip Coating Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti Slip Coating Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti Slip Coating Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti Slip Coating Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti Slip Coating Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti Slip Coating Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti Slip Coating Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti Slip Coating Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti Slip Coating Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti Slip Coating Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti Slip Coating Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti Slip Coating Products Companies
