Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type 1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors include Yazaki, TE Connectivity, Sumitomo, Schneider Electric, Huber+Suhner, Tesla, Bosch, ITT and Amphenol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PEV

HEV

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yazaki

TE Connectivity

Sumitomo

Schneider Electric

Huber+Suhner

Tesla

Bosch

ITT

Amphenol

Siemens

ABB

Fujikura

Besen Group

Juicepoint

Dostar

Leviton

Blink Charging

GE Wattstation

Volta

Fischer Connectors

