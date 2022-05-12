Manual Toothbrush Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Toothbrush in global, including the following market information:

Global Manual Toothbrush Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Manual Toothbrush Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Manual Toothbrush companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manual Toothbrush market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultra Soft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manual Toothbrush include PG, Colgate, Curaprox, Unilever, Boie USA, Sensodyne (GSK), Dr. Collins, Sunstar and Nimbus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manual Toothbrush manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manual Toothbrush Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Toothbrush Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultra Soft

Soft

Medium Soft

Others

Global Manual Toothbrush Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Toothbrush Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adults

Children

Global Manual Toothbrush Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Toothbrush Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manual Toothbrush revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manual Toothbrush revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Manual Toothbrush sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Manual Toothbrush sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PG

Colgate

Curaprox

Unilever

Boie USA

Sensodyne (GSK)

Dr. Collins

Sunstar

Nimbus

Dr. Fresh

Lion

Darlie

Saky

Beijiajie

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manual Toothbrush Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manual Toothbrush Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manual Toothbrush Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manual Toothbrush Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manual Toothbrush Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Manual Toothbrush Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manual Toothbrush Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manual Toothbrush Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manual Toothbrush Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Manual Toothbrush Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Manual Toothbrush Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Toothbrush Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Manual Toothbrush Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Toothbrush Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Toothbrush Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Toothbrush Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Manual Toothbrush Market Size Markets, 2021

