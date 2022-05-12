Smart Speaker Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Speaker in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Speaker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Speaker Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Speaker companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Speaker market was valued at 3765.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bluetooth Connection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Speaker include Amazon.com, Apple, Google, Bose Corporation, Harman, LG Electronics, Altec Lansing, Avnera Corporation and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Speaker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Speaker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Speaker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Wireless Connection
Global Smart Speaker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Speaker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online Sales
- Offline Retail
Global Smart Speaker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Speaker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smart Speaker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smart Speaker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Smart Speaker sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Smart Speaker sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amazon.com
- Apple
- Bose Corporation
- Harman
- LG Electronics
- Altec Lansing
- Avnera Corporation
- Panasonic
- D&M Holdings
- Sharp Corporation
- Logitech International
- Sonos
- Sony Corporation
- SK Telecom
- Baidu
- Xiaomi
- Alibaba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Speaker Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Speaker Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Speaker Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Speaker Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Speaker Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Speaker Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Speaker Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Speaker Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Speaker Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Speaker Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Speaker Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Speaker Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Speaker Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Speaker Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Speaker Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Speaker Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Speaker Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bluetooth Connection
