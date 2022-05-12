Hot Water Circulator Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Water Circulator Pumps in global, including the following market information:
Global Hot Water Circulator Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hot Water Circulator Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hot Water Circulator Pumps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hot Water Circulator Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-Stage Pumps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hot Water Circulator Pumps include Bell & Gossett, Taco Comfort Solutions, ARMSTRONG PUMPS, Regal Beloit, LAING THERMOTECH, Watts, BACOENG, Grundfos and GooDeal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hot Water Circulator Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Hot Water Circulator Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Water Circulator Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single-Stage Pumps
- Multistage Pumps
Global Hot Water Circulator Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Water Circulator Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Hot Water Circulator Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Water Circulator Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hot Water Circulator Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hot Water Circulator Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hot Water Circulator Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hot Water Circulator Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bell & Gossett
- Taco Comfort Solutions
- ARMSTRONG PUMPS
- Regal Beloit
- LAING THERMOTECH
- Watts
- BACOENG
- Grundfos
- GooDeal
- HSH-Flo
- Yosoo
- ZJchao
- XCSOURCE
- Soledi
- MISOL
- Aqua Flo
