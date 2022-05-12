Fingerprint Reader Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fingerprint Reader in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fingerprint Reader Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fingerprint Reader Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Fingerprint Reader companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fingerprint Reader market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
USB Type Fingerprint Reader Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fingerprint Reader include BioLink Solutions, CIRCONTROL SA, Impro Technologies, Bormann EDV+Zubehr, Grupo SPEC, LS Industrial Systems, PRO-FACE, Samsung Techwin and STID. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fingerprint Reader manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fingerprint Reader Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fingerprint Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- USB Type Fingerprint Reader
- Integration Fingerprint Reader
Global Fingerprint Reader Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fingerprint Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Company Attendance
- Security
- Bank
- The Traffic
- Other
Global Fingerprint Reader Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fingerprint Reader Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fingerprint Reader revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fingerprint Reader revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fingerprint Reader sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Fingerprint Reader sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BioLink Solutions
- CIRCONTROL SA
- Impro Technologies
- Bormann EDV+Zubehr
- Grupo SPEC
- LS Industrial Systems
- PRO-FACE
- Samsung Techwin
- STID
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fingerprint Reader Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fingerprint Reader Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fingerprint Reader Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fingerprint Reader Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fingerprint Reader Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fingerprint Reader Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fingerprint Reader Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fingerprint Reader Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fingerprint Reader Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fingerprint Reader Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fingerprint Reader Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fingerprint Reader Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fingerprint Reader Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fingerprint Reader Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fingerprint Reader Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fingerprint Reader Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fingerprint Reader Market Size
