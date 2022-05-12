Ultra-HD TV Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-HD TV in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultra-HD TV Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultra-HD TV Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ultra-HD TV companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultra-HD TV market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LCD TVs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultra-HD TV include Sony, Samsung, Skyworth, Changhong, Hisense, LG, Vizio, TCL and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultra-HD TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultra-HD TV Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultra-HD TV Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- LCD TVs
- OLED TVs
Global Ultra-HD TV Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultra-HD TV Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household Use
- Commercial Use
Global Ultra-HD TV Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultra-HD TV Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ultra-HD TV revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ultra-HD TV revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ultra-HD TV sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Ultra-HD TV sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sony
- Samsung
- Skyworth
- Changhong
- Hisense
- LG
- Vizio
- TCL
- Panasonic
- Sharp
- Philips
- Toshiba
- Upstar
- Seiki
- Polaroid
- Sansui
- Sceptre
- AUO
- BOE Technology
- Haier
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultra-HD TV Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultra-HD TV Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultra-HD TV Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultra-HD TV Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultra-HD TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultra-HD TV Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultra-HD TV Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultra-HD TV Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultra-HD TV Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultra-HD TV Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultra-HD TV Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra-HD TV Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra-HD TV Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra-HD TV Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultra-HD TV Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra-HD TV Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ultra-HD TV Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 LCD TVs
4.1.3 OLED TVs
4.2 By Type – Global Ultra-HD TV Revenue & F
