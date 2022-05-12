Roofing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Roofing market was valued at 84960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 105210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bituminous Roofing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roofing include Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last Roofing, Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Braas Monier Building Group Services S.A., GAF, Johns Manville, IKO Industries Ltd., Owens Corning and Firestone Building Products Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Roofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bituminous Roofing

Metal Roofing

Tile Roofing

Global Roofing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Roofing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roofing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roofing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Roofing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Roofing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Braas Monier Building Group Services S.A.

GAF

Johns Manville

IKO Industries Ltd.

Owens Corning

Firestone Building Products Company

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

Carlisle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Roofing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Roofing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Roofing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Roofing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Roofing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Roofing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Roofing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Roofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Roofing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Roofing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Roofing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bituminous Roofing

4.1.3 Metal Roofing

4.1.4 Tile Roofing

4.2 By Type – Global Roofing Revenue & Forecasts

