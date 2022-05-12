Succinonitrile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Succinonitrile in global, including the following market information:
- Global Succinonitrile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Succinonitrile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Succinonitrile companies in 2021 (%)
The global Succinonitrile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Purity: Above 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Succinonitrile include Hengshui Laike Chemical Products, Carcol Chemical, Hengshui Haoye Chemical and Handan Huajun Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Succinonitrile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Succinonitrile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Succinonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity: Above 97%
- Purity: Above 98%
- Purity: Above 99%
Global Succinonitrile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Succinonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solvent for Extraction of Aromatic Hydrocarbon in Petroleum Fraction
- Organic Synthesis
- Nickel Plating Brightener
- Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolyte Additives
- Raw Material of Quinacridone Pigment
- Manufacture Nylon-4
- Intermediate of Medicine
- Transportation and Storage
- Colorants of Color Printing or Plastic Materials
Global Succinonitrile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Succinonitrile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Succinonitrile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Succinonitrile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Succinonitrile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Succinonitrile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hengshui Laike Chemical Products
- Carcol Chemical
- Hengshui Haoye Chemical
- Handan Huajun Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Succinonitrile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Succinonitrile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Succinonitrile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Succinonitrile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Succinonitrile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Succinonitrile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Succinonitrile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Succinonitrile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Succinonitrile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Succinonitrile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Succinonitrile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Succinonitrile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Succinonitrile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Succinonitrile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Succinonitrile Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Succinonitrile Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Succinonitrile Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity: Above 97%
