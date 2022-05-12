Succinonitrile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Succinonitrile in global, including the following market information:

Global Succinonitrile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Succinonitrile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Succinonitrile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Succinonitrile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: Above 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Succinonitrile include Hengshui Laike Chemical Products, Carcol Chemical, Hengshui Haoye Chemical and Handan Huajun Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Succinonitrile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Succinonitrile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Succinonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: Above 97%

Purity: Above 98%

Purity: Above 99%

Global Succinonitrile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Succinonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent for Extraction of Aromatic Hydrocarbon in Petroleum Fraction

Organic Synthesis

Nickel Plating Brightener

Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolyte Additives

Raw Material of Quinacridone Pigment

Manufacture Nylon-4

Intermediate of Medicine

Transportation and Storage

Colorants of Color Printing or Plastic Materials

Global Succinonitrile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Succinonitrile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Succinonitrile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Succinonitrile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Succinonitrile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Succinonitrile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hengshui Laike Chemical Products

Carcol Chemical

Hengshui Haoye Chemical

Handan Huajun Chemical

