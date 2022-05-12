Tidal Stream Generators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tidal Stream Generators in global, including the following market information:
- Global Tidal Stream Generators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Tidal Stream Generators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Tidal Stream Generators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tidal Stream Generators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Axial Turbines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Tidal Stream Generators include Bosch Rexroth, Ocean Renewable Power, Aquantis, Atlantisstrom, Andritz Hydro Hammerfest, Atlantis Resources, Ocean Power Technologies, AquaGen Technologies and S.D.E. Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Tidal Stream Generators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tidal Stream Generators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Tidal Stream Generators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Axial Turbines
- Crossflow Turbines
- Flow Augmented Turbines
- Others
Global Tidal Stream Generators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Tidal Stream Generators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Application
- Commercial Application
Global Tidal Stream Generators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Tidal Stream Generators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tidal Stream Generators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tidal Stream Generators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tidal Stream Generators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Tidal Stream Generators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch Rexroth
- Ocean Renewable Power
- Aquantis
- Atlantisstrom
- Andritz Hydro Hammerfest
- Atlantis Resources
- Ocean Power Technologies
- AquaGen Technologies
- S.D.E. Energy
- Aquamarine Power
- BioPower System
- Bluewater
- Current2Current
- EEL Energy
- Flumill AS
- Free Flow 69
- Guinard Energies SAS
- Hales Turbine
- HydroQuest
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- Tocardo Tidal Turbines
- Instream Energy Systems
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tidal Stream Generators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tidal Stream Generators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tidal Stream Generators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tidal Stream Generators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tidal Stream Generators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tidal Stream Generators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tidal Stream Generators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tidal Stream Generators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tidal Stream Generators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tidal Stream Generators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tidal Stream Generators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tidal Stream Generators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tidal Stream Generators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tidal Stream Generators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tidal Stream Generators Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tidal Stream Generators Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and China Tidal Stream Generators Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Tidal Stream Generators Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027
Global Tidal Stream Generators Sales Market Report 2021
Global Tidal Stream Generators Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition