Human Serum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Human Serum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pooled Human Serum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Human Serum include Biological Industries, Sigma-Aldrich, ThermoFisher, Merck Millipore, Innovative Research, Gemini Bio-Products and SeraCare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Human Serum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Human Serum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Human Serum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pooled Human Serum

Single Donor Human Serum

Global Human Serum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Human Serum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

Other

Global Human Serum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Human Serum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Human Serum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Human Serum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Human Serum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Human Serum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biological Industries

Sigma-Aldrich

ThermoFisher

Merck Millipore

Innovative Research

Gemini Bio-Products

SeraCare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Human Serum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Human Serum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Human Serum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Human Serum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Human Serum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Human Serum Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Human Serum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Human Serum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Human Serum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Human Serum Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Human Serum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Serum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Human Serum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Serum Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Serum Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Serum Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Human Serum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pooled Human Serum

4.1.3 Single Donor Human Serum

