Anti-Corrosion Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Anti-Corrosion Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Corrosion Paints include AkzoNobel, Henkel, Nippon Paint, BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Jotun and RPM International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Corrosion Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water-Based Paints
- Solvent-Based Paints
Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Marine
- Oil & Gas
- Industrial
- Infrastructure
- Power Generation
Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anti-Corrosion Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anti-Corrosion Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anti-Corrosion Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Anti-Corrosion Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- Henkel
- Nippon Paint
- BASF
- PPG
- Sherwin-Williams
- Valspar
- Jotun
- RPM International
- Chugoku
- Hempel
- Axalta
- Sika
- Kansai Paint
- KCC Corporation
- 3M
- HB Fuller
- Carpoly
- Shenzhen Zhanchen paints
- hawcor
- Shanghai Coatings
- Xiangjiang Paint
- SK KAKEN
- Tiannucoating
- DAW SE
- Cromology
- Baotashan
- Twin Tigers Coatings
- Jangsu Lanling Group
- Qilushuiqi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Corrosion Paints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Corrosion Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Corrosion Paints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Corrosion Paints Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Corrosion Paints Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Corrosion Paints Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/