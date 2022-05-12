Anti-Corrosion Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Anti-Corrosion Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Corrosion Paints include AkzoNobel, Henkel, Nippon Paint, BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Jotun and RPM International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Corrosion Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based Paints

Solvent-Based Paints

Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Corrosion Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Corrosion Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Corrosion Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Anti-Corrosion Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Nippon Paint

BASF

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

Jotun

RPM International

Chugoku

Hempel

Axalta

Sika

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

3M

HB Fuller

Carpoly

Shenzhen Zhanchen paints

hawcor

Shanghai Coatings

Xiangjiang Paint

SK KAKEN

Tiannucoating

DAW SE

Cromology

Baotashan

Twin Tigers Coatings

Jangsu Lanling Group

Qilushuiqi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Corrosion Paints Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Corrosion Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Corrosion Paints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Corrosion Paints Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Corrosion Paints Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Corrosion Paints Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

