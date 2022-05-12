Engineering Plastic Recycling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Engineering Plastic Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polycarbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineering Plastic Recycling include Centriforce Products, Clean Tech, Euresi Plastics, EF PLASTICS, Phoenix Technologies, Foss Performance Materials, Indorama Ventures, Krones and Kuusakoski, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Engineering Plastic Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polycarbonate
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyoxymethylene
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
- Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
- Polyamide
- Others
Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Building and Construction
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Engineering Plastic Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Engineering Plastic Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Engineering Plastic Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Engineering Plastic Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Centriforce Products
- Clean Tech
- Euresi Plastics
- EF PLASTICS
- Phoenix Technologies
- Foss Performance Materials
- Indorama Ventures
- Krones
- Kuusakoski
- MBA Polymers
- Mumford Industries
- Pistoni SRL
- PolyClean Technologies
- PolyQuest
- Reliance Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineering Plastic Recycling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineering Plastic Recycling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineering Plastic Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineering Plastic Recycling Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Plastic Recycling Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineering Plastic Recycling Companies
