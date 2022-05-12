Engineering Plastic Recycling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Engineering Plastic Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polycarbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineering Plastic Recycling include Centriforce Products, Clean Tech, Euresi Plastics, EF PLASTICS, Phoenix Technologies, Foss Performance Materials, Indorama Ventures, Krones and Kuusakoski, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engineering Plastic Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyoxymethylene

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polyamide

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Engineering Plastic Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineering Plastic Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineering Plastic Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engineering Plastic Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Engineering Plastic Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Centriforce Products

Clean Tech

Euresi Plastics

EF PLASTICS

Phoenix Technologies

Foss Performance Materials

Indorama Ventures

Krones

Kuusakoski

MBA Polymers

Mumford Industries

Pistoni SRL

PolyClean Technologies

PolyQuest

Reliance Industries

