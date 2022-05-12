Wireless Devices for Medical Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Devices for Medical in global, including the following market information:

Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wireless Devices for Medical companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wireless Devices for Medical market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Breath Monitoring Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wireless Devices for Medical include GE Healthcare (U.K.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherland), Omron Healthcare (Japan) and Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wireless Devices for Medical manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Breath Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Measuring Devices

Other

Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wireless Devices for Medical revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wireless Devices for Medical revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wireless Devices for Medical sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wireless Devices for Medical sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.)

Philips Healthcare (Netherland)

Omron Healthcare (Japan)

Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.)

Analog Devices (U.S.)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan).

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wireless Devices for Medical Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wireless Devices for Medical Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wireless Devices for Medical Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wireless Devices for Medical Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wireless Devices for Medical Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wireless Devices for Medical Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wireless Devices for Medical Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wireless Devices for Medical Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wireless Devices for Medical Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wireless Devices for Medical Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless Devices for Medical Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wireless Devices for Medical Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Devices for Medical Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wireless Devices for Medical Companies

