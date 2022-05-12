MRI Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of MRI Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global MRI Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MRI Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five MRI Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global MRI Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Superconducting Type MRI Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MRI Equipment include GE, Siemens, Philips, Toshiba, Hitachi, ESAOTE, SciMedix, Paramed and Neusoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MRI Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MRI Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global MRI Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Superconducting Type MRI Equipment

Permanent-magnet Type MRI Equipment

Global MRI Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global MRI Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Academic and Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Global MRI Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global MRI Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MRI Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MRI Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MRI Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies MRI Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Siemens

Philips

Toshiba

Hitachi

ESAOTE

SciMedix

Paramed

Neusoft

Xingaoyi

ANKE

Huarun Wandong

Alltech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MRI Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MRI Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MRI Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MRI Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MRI Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MRI Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MRI Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MRI Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MRI Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MRI Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MRI Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MRI Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MRI Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MRI Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MRI Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MRI Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global MRI Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Superconducting Type MRI Equipment

