Road Machinery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Machinery in global, including the following market information:

Global Road Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Road Machinery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Road Machinery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Road Machinery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dozers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Road Machinery include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, Terex, Liebherr, John Deere, XCMG and Sany Heavy Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Road Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Road Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Road Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dozers

Excavators

Motor Graders

Wheel Loaders

Crushers

Rollers

Global Road Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Road Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Company

Military

Leasing Company

Others

Global Road Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Road Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Road Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Road Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Road Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Road Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Volvo Construction Equipment

Terex

Liebherr

John Deere

XCMG

Sany Heavy Industries

Soosan Heavy Industries

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development

JCB

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Metso

JLG

CNH Industrial

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Wirtgen Group

Manitou

Sandvik Construction

Road Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Road Machinery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Road Machinery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Road Machinery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Road Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Road Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Road Machinery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Road Machinery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Road Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Road Machinery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Road Machinery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Road Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Road Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Road Machinery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Machinery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Road Machinery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Machinery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Road Machinery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Dozers

