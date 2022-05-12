Additives for Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Additives for Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Additives for Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Additives for Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Additives for Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Additives for Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Flow and Leveling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Additives for Coatings include Angus, Lonza, Buckman, Cabot, Solvay, Daikin Industries, Dynea, K-Tech and Rhodia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Additives for Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Additives for Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Additives for Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flow and Leveling
- Gloss
- Wetting Agents
- Defoamer
- Release Agents
- Anti-migration
- Stain Resistance
Global Additives for Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Additives for Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architectural
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Wood & Furniture
- Marine
- Aviation
- Paper
Global Additives for Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Additives for Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Additives for Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Additives for Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Additives for Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Additives for Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Angus
- Lonza
- Buckman
- Cabot
- Solvay
- Daikin Industries
- Dynea
- K-Tech
- Rhodia
- Lubrizol
- SK Formulations
- Dow
- Double Bond Chemical
- Altakem
- ICL
- King Industries
- Michelman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Additives for Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Additives for Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Additives for Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Additives for Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Additives for Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Additives for Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Additives for Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Additives for Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Additives for Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Additives for Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Additives for Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Additives for Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Additives for Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Additives for Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Additives for Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Additives for Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
