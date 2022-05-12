Bleached Kraft Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Bleached Kraft Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 100gsm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bleached Kraft Paper include Mondi Group, Billerud Korsnas, KapStone, Segezha Group, Gascogne, Tolko Industries, Canfor Corporation, Nordic Paper and Natron-Hayat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bleached Kraft Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bleached Kraft Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bleached Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 100gsm

100-200gsm

200-400gsm

Above 400gsm

Global Bleached Kraft Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bleached Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Other Industry

Global Bleached Kraft Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bleached Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bleached Kraft Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bleached Kraft Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bleached Kraft Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bleached Kraft Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi Group

Billerud Korsnas

KapStone

Segezha Group

Gascogne

Tolko Industries

Canfor Corporation

Nordic Paper

Natron-Hayat

Horizon Pulp & Paper

Smurfit Kappa

Yuen Foong Yu

Jinzhou Paper

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bleached Kraft Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bleached Kraft Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bleached Kraft Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bleached Kraft Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bleached Kraft Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bleached Kraft Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bleached Kraft Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bleached Kraft Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bleached Kraft Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bleached Kraft Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bleached Kraft Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bleached Kraft Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bleached Kraft Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bleached Kraft Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bleached Kraft Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bleached Kraft Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

