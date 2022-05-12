Payment Card Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Payment Card in Global, including the following market information:
Global Payment Card Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Payment Card market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Contactless Payment Card Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Payment Card include MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Banco Itau, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Brazil, Bank of East Asia, Chase Commercial Banking and Diner’s Club, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Payment Card companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Payment Card Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Payment Card Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Contactless Payment Card
- Contact Payment Card
- Dual Interface Payment Card
Global Payment Card Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Payment Card Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Enterprise Use
- Individual Use
Global Payment Card Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Payment Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Payment Card revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Payment Card revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MasterCard
- Visa
- American Express
- Banco Itau
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- Bank of Brazil
- Bank of East Asia
- Chase Commercial Banking
- Diner’s Club
- Hang Seng Bank
- Hyundai
- JP Morgan
- SimplyCash
- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
- WEX Inc.
- Woori Bank
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Payment Card Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Payment Card Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Payment Card Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Payment Card Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Payment Card Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Payment Card Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Payment Card Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Payment Card Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Payment Card Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Payment Card Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Payment Card Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Payment Card Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Payment Card Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Payment Card Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Contactless Payment Card
