Natural Kraft Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Natural Kraft Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 100gsm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Kraft Paper include Mondi Group, Billerud Korsnas, KapStone, Segezha Group, Gascogne, Tolko Industries, Canfor Corporation, Nordic Paper and Natron-Hayat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Kraft Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Kraft Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Natural Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 100gsm
- 100-200gsm
- 200-400gsm
- Above 400gsm
Global Natural Kraft Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Natural Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Building & Construction
- Other Industry
Global Natural Kraft Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Natural Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Natural Kraft Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Natural Kraft Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Natural Kraft Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Natural Kraft Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mondi Group
- Billerud Korsnas
- KapStone
- Segezha Group
- Gascogne
- Tolko Industries
- Canfor Corporation
- Nordic Paper
- Natron-Hayat
- Horizon Pulp & Paper
- Smurfit Kappa
- Yuen Foong Yu
- Jinzhou Paper
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Kraft Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Kraft Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Kraft Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Kraft Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Kraft Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Kraft Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Kraft Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Kraft Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Kraft Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Kraft Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Kraft Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Kraft Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Kraft Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Kraft Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Kraft Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Kraft Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
