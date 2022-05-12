Smart IC Card Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart IC Card in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart IC Card Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart IC Card Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart IC Card companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart IC Card market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Contactless IC Card Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart IC Card include Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, Morpho (Safran), VALID, Eastcompeace, Wuhan Tianyu, Datang and Kona I, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart IC Card manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart IC Card Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart IC Card Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Contactless IC Card

Contact IC Card

Dual Interface IC Card

Global Smart IC Card Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart IC Card Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industry &Goverment

Payment

Telecommunications

Others

Global Smart IC Card Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart IC Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart IC Card revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart IC Card revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart IC Card sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart IC Card sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

Datang

Kona I

CPI Card Group

Watchdata Systems

Hengbao

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart IC Card Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart IC Card Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart IC Card Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart IC Card Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart IC Card Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart IC Card Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart IC Card Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart IC Card Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart IC Card Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart IC Card Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart IC Card Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart IC Card Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart IC Card Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart IC Card Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart IC Card Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart IC Card Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart IC Card Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Contactless IC Card

