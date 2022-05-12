EMV Payment Card Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EMV Payment Card in global, including the following market information:
Global EMV Payment Card Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EMV Payment Card Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five EMV Payment Card companies in 2021 (%)
The global EMV Payment Card market was valued at 6614890 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8292970 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Contactless Card Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EMV Payment Card include Gemalto, OT-Morpho G&D, GoldPac, CPI Card Group, Valid, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, Eastcompeace and Wuhan Tianyu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EMV Payment Card manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EMV Payment Card Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMV Payment Card Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Contactless Card
- Contact Card
- Dual Interface Card
Global EMV Payment Card Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMV Payment Card Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Enterprise Use
- Individual Use
Global EMV Payment Card Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMV Payment Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies EMV Payment Card revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies EMV Payment Card revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies EMV Payment Card sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies EMV Payment Card sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gemalto
- OT-Morpho G&D
- GoldPac
- CPI Card Group
- Valid
- Giesecke & Devrient
- Oberthur Technologies
- Eastcompeace
- Wuhan Tianyu
- Datang
- Kona I
- Watchdata Systems
- Hengbao
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EMV Payment Card Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EMV Payment Card Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EMV Payment Card Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EMV Payment Card Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EMV Payment Card Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EMV Payment Card Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EMV Payment Card Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EMV Payment Card Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EMV Payment Card Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EMV Payment Card Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EMV Payment Card Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EMV Payment Card Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EMV Payment Card Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMV Payment Card Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EMV Payment Card Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMV Payment Card Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global EMV Payment Card Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
