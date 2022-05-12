Inductors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An inductor, also called a coil, choke or reactor, is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores energy in a magnetic field when electric current flows through it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inductors in global, including the following market information:
- Global Inductors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Inductors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Inductors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inductors market was valued at 2972.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3439.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Air Core Inductors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Inductors include TDK, Murata, Vishay, Taiyo Yuden, Sagami Elec, Sumida, Chilisin, Mitsumi Electric and Shenzhen Microgate Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Inductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inductors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Air Core Inductors
- Ferrite Core Inductors
- Toroidal Core Inductors
- Variable Inductor
- Others Inductors
Global Inductors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Industry
- Telecom/Datacomm
- Healthcare
- Military
- Others
Global Inductors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inductors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Inductors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Inductors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Inductors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Inductors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TDK
- Murata
- Vishay
- Taiyo Yuden
- Sagami Elec
- Sumida
- Chilisin
- Mitsumi Electric
- Shenzhen Microgate Technology
- Delta Electronics
- Sunlord Electronics
- Panasonic
- Kyocera
- API Delevan
- Wurth Elektronik
- Littelfuse
- YAGEO
- Coilcraft
- Ice Components
- Bel Fuse
- Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Tech
- Zhenhua Fu Electronics
- Laird Technologies
- Token
- Johanson Technology
- Bourns
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inductors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inductors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inductors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inductors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inductors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inductors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inductors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inductors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inductors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inductors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inductors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inductors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inductors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inductors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inductors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inductors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Inductors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Air Core Inductors
4.1.3 Ferrite Core Inductors
4.1.4 Toroidal Core Inductors
Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/7067085/global-inductors-forecast-2022-2028-743
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
RF-Signal Inductors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global RF Chip Inductors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Wire-winding Power Inductors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Wire-winding SMD Inductors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028