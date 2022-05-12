Inductors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An inductor, also called a coil, choke or reactor, is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores energy in a magnetic field when electric current flows through it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inductors in global, including the following market information:

Global Inductors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inductors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Inductors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inductors market was valued at 2972.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3439.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Core Inductors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inductors include TDK, Murata, Vishay, Taiyo Yuden, Sagami Elec, Sumida, Chilisin, Mitsumi Electric and Shenzhen Microgate Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inductors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Core Inductors

Ferrite Core Inductors

Toroidal Core Inductors

Variable Inductor

Others Inductors

Global Inductors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industry

Telecom/Datacomm

Healthcare

Military

Others

Global Inductors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inductors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inductors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inductors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inductors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Inductors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TDK

Murata

Vishay

Taiyo Yuden

Sagami Elec

Sumida

Chilisin

Mitsumi Electric

Shenzhen Microgate Technology

Delta Electronics

Sunlord Electronics

Panasonic

Kyocera

API Delevan

Wurth Elektronik

Littelfuse

YAGEO

Coilcraft

Ice Components

Bel Fuse

Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Tech

Zhenhua Fu Electronics

Laird Technologies

Token

Johanson Technology

Bourns

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inductors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inductors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inductors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inductors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inductors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inductors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inductors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inductors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inductors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inductors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inductors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inductors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inductors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inductors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inductors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inductors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Inductors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Air Core Inductors

4.1.3 Ferrite Core Inductors

4.1.4 Toroidal Core Inductors

