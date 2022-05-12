Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Walking aids include assistive canes (commonly referred to as walking sticks), crutches, and walkers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Height-Adjustable Walking Aid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Height-Adjustable Walking Aid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Walking Aid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Height-Adjustable Walking Aid include YCH Inc, AMG Medical, Apex Health Care, Besco Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff, Chinesport, Drive Medical, Ergo Agil and HERDEGEN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Height-Adjustable Walking Aid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Walking Aid
- Crutch
Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- The Old
- The Disabled
- The Wounded
Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Height-Adjustable Walking Aid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Height-Adjustable Walking Aid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Height-Adjustable Walking Aid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Height-Adjustable Walking Aid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- YCH Inc
- AMG Medical
- Apex Health Care
- Besco Medical
- Bischoff & Bischoff
- Chinesport
- Drive Medical
- Ergo Agil
- HERDEGEN
- Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply
- Lapastilla Soluciones Integrales
- Medpack Swiss Group
- Merits Health Products
- Meyra – Ortopedia
- ORTHOS XXI
- Roma Medical Aids
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Height-Adjustable Walking Aids Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Height-Adjustable Walking Aids Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Insights, Forecast to 2027