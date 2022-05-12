Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Walking aids include assistive canes (commonly referred to as walking sticks), crutches, and walkers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Height-Adjustable Walking Aid in global, including the following market information:

Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Height-Adjustable Walking Aid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Walking Aid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Height-Adjustable Walking Aid include YCH Inc, AMG Medical, Apex Health Care, Besco Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff, Chinesport, Drive Medical, Ergo Agil and HERDEGEN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Height-Adjustable Walking Aid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Walking Aid

Crutch

Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

The Old

The Disabled

The Wounded

Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Height-Adjustable Walking Aid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Height-Adjustable Walking Aid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Height-Adjustable Walking Aid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Height-Adjustable Walking Aid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

YCH Inc

AMG Medical

Apex Health Care

Besco Medical

Bischoff & Bischoff

Chinesport

Drive Medical

Ergo Agil

HERDEGEN

Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply

Lapastilla Soluciones Integrales

Medpack Swiss Group

Merits Health Products

Meyra – Ortopedia

ORTHOS XXI

Roma Medical Aids

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Height-Adjustable Walking Aid Companies

