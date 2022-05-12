Human Serum Albumin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Human serum albumin is the serum albumin found in human blood. It is the most abundant protein in human blood plasma; it constitutes about half of serum protein. It is produced in the liver. It is soluble in water and monomeric.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Serum Albumin in global, including the following market information:

Global Human Serum Albumin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Human Serum Albumin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Human Serum Albumin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Human Serum Albumin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Recombinant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Human Serum Albumin include Baxter, Grifols, CSL, Octapharma, Biotest, Kedrion, Hualan Bio, CNBG and Shanghai RAAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Human Serum Albumin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Human Serum Albumin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Human Serum Albumin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Recombinant

Plasma-derived

Global Human Serum Albumin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Human Serum Albumin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hypoalbuminemia

Hyperalbuminemia

Therapeutic Use

Other

Global Human Serum Albumin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Human Serum Albumin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Human Serum Albumin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Human Serum Albumin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Human Serum Albumin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Human Serum Albumin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baxter

Grifols

CSL

Octapharma

Biotest

Kedrion

Hualan Bio

CNBG

Shanghai RAAS

CBPO

LFB Group

BPL

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Human Serum Albumin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Human Serum Albumin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Human Serum Albumin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Human Serum Albumin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Human Serum Albumin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Human Serum Albumin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Human Serum Albumin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Human Serum Albumin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Human Serum Albumin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Human Serum Albumin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Human Serum Albumin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Serum Albumin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Human Serum Albumin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Serum Albumin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Serum Albumin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Serum Albumin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

