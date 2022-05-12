Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet is used to prevent the surface of the steel sheet from being corroded and prolonged.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet in global, including the following market information:

Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thickness < 0.5mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet include Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, JFE Steel Corporation, Safal Steel, Precision Steel Warehouse, Curtis Steel, SSAB, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel and Shougang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thickness < 0.5mm

Thickness Between 0.5-1.0 mm

Thickness > 1.0 mm

Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Home Appliances

Automotive & Boats

Electrical Machinery

Other

Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp

JFE Steel Corporation

Safal Steel

Precision Steel Warehouse

Curtis Steel

SSAB

Hesteel Group

Hyundai Steel

Shougang

Ansteel Group

Gerdau

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc-Coated Steel Sheet Companies

4 Sights by Product

