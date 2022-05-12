Manufactured Soil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manufactured Soil in global, including the following market information:

Global Manufactured Soil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Manufactured Soil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Manufactured Soil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manufactured Soil market was valued at 4382.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5924.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Garden Soil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manufactured Soil include The Scotts Miracle-GRO Company, Casella, Resource Management, Tim Ohare Associates, B.D. White Top Soil Company, Jiffy International, Boughton and London Rock Supplies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manufactured Soil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manufactured Soil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Manufactured Soil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Garden Soil

Soil Mix

Manure & Compost

Turf Sand

Global Manufactured Soil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Manufactured Soil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cultivation

Lawns

Commercial Developments

Global Manufactured Soil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Manufactured Soil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manufactured Soil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manufactured Soil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Manufactured Soil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Manufactured Soil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Scotts Miracle-GRO Company

Casella

Resource Management

Tim Ohare Associates

B.D. White Top Soil Company

Jiffy International

Boughton

London Rock Supplies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manufactured Soil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manufactured Soil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manufactured Soil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manufactured Soil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manufactured Soil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Manufactured Soil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manufactured Soil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manufactured Soil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manufactured Soil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Manufactured Soil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Manufactured Soil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manufactured Soil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Manufactured Soil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manufactured Soil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manufactured Soil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manufactured Soil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

