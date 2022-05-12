Power Supply Unit for Servers Market Research Report 2022

The global Power Supply Unit for Servers market was valued at 876.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A power supply is used to convert wall/line AC power to DC power, which can be distributed and used to power various components in a server, such as the motherboard and the hard drives. This conversion process has some overhead, which comes in the form of heat, and which reduces the overall efficiency of the power supply.Global Power Supply Unit for Servers key players include Delta, Compuware, Lite-On, Chicony, Artesyn, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 75%, followed by Europe and North America, have a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Redundant Power Supply is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Internet Industry, followed by Government, Telecommunications, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Delta

Compuware

Lite-On

Chicony

Artesyn

China Greatwall Technology

Acbel

Murata Power Solutions

Bel Fuse

FSP

Enhance Electronics

ZIPPY TECHNOLOGY

Sure Star Computer

Shenzhen Honor Electronic

Gospower

SeaSonic

SilverStone

By Types:

Open Frame Power Supply

Single Power Supply

Redundant Power Supply

By Applications:

Internet

Government

Telecommunications

Financial

Manufacture

Traffic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Power Supply Unit for Servers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Power Supply Unit for Servers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Open Frame Power Supply

1.4.3 Single Power Supply

1.4.4 Redundant Power Supply

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Power Supply Unit for Servers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Internet

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Telecommunications

1.5.5 Financial

1.5.6 Manufacture

1.5.7 Traffic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Power Supply Unit for Servers Market

1.8.1 Global Power Supply Unit for Servers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Power Supply Unit for Servers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Power Supply Unit for Servers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Power Supply Unit for Servers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Power Supply Unit for Servers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

