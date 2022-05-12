DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment market was valued at 46.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Robotic liquid handling technology in automated DNA extraction systems can streamline the tasks involved in extracting DNA from a sample, such as serial dilution and cherry picking. Systems typically also include functions such as shaking, temperature control, and PCR protocols. DNA extraction is used in many types of biological research including molecular biology, forensics, pathology, environmental research, and drug discovery. Features to look for in choosing an automated DNA extraction system include integration with laboratory information management systems, full start-to-finish automation, error control, and safeguards against contamination. The global average price of DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 26.31 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 24.58 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

By Market Verdors:

Roche Life Science

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

PerkinElmer

LGC

Promega

Kurabo Biomedical

Analytik Jena

AutoGen

Hain Lifescience

ELITech

Biosan

Bioneer

Genolution

GeneReach

By Types:

Low Throughput

Med Throughput

High Throughput

By Applications:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Low Throughput

1.4.3 Med Throughput

1.4.4 High Throughput

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Academic & Research Institutes

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

