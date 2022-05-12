Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Electric Vehicle Lubricant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Grease Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Lubricant include Castrol, Electrolube, Exxon Mobil, Kluber Lubrication, PANOLIN International, Valvoline, Afton Chemical, Shell and Petronas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Vehicle Lubricant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Grease
- Brake Fluid
- Heat Transfer Fluid
- Drive System Fluid
Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Vehicle Lubricant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Vehicle Lubricant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Vehicle Lubricant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Electric Vehicle Lubricant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Castrol
- Electrolube
- Exxon Mobil
- Kluber Lubrication
- PANOLIN International
- Valvoline
- Afton Chemical
- Shell
- Petronas
- SK Lubricants
- FUCHS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Vehicle Lubricant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Vehicle Lubricant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Lubricant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Vehicle Lubricant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Vehicle Lubricant Companies
