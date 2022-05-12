Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Electric Vehicle Lubricant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Grease Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Lubricant include Castrol, Electrolube, Exxon Mobil, Kluber Lubrication, PANOLIN International, Valvoline, Afton Chemical, Shell and Petronas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Vehicle Lubricant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Grease

Brake Fluid

Heat Transfer Fluid

Drive System Fluid

Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Vehicle Lubricant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Lubricant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Lubricant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Lubricant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Castrol

Electrolube

Exxon Mobil

Kluber Lubrication

PANOLIN International

Valvoline

Afton Chemical

Shell

Petronas

SK Lubricants

FUCHS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Vehicle Lubricant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Lubricant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Vehicle Lubricant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Lubricant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Vehicle Lubricant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Vehicle Lubricant Companies

