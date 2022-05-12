Automatic Door Openers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Door Openers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automatic Door Openers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automatic Door Openers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automatic Door Openers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Door Openers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Belt Drive Openers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Automatic Door Openers include Dorma, Stanley, Auto Ingress, Detex, Automatic Entrances of Wisconsin, Private-Door, Chamberlain, GEZE and Toshi Automatic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Automatic Door Openers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Door Openers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Door Openers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Belt Drive Openers
- Chain Drive Openers
- Screw Drive Openers
- Others
Global Automatic Door Openers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Door Openers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Hospital
- Construction
- Other
Global Automatic Door Openers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Door Openers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automatic Door Openers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automatic Door Openers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automatic Door Openers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automatic Door Openers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dorma
- Stanley
- Auto Ingress
- Detex
- Automatic Entrances of Wisconsin
- Private-Door
- Chamberlain
- GEZE
- Toshi Automatic
- Atlas Escalateur
- Tinder
- London Automatic Door
- Camden Door Controls
- Hi-Tech Door Automation
- Ryobi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automatic Door Openers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automatic Door Openers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automatic Door Openers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automatic Door Openers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automatic Door Openers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automatic Door Openers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automatic Door Openers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automatic Door Openers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automatic Door Openers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automatic Door Openers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automatic Door Openers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Door Openers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Door Openers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Door Openers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic Door Openers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Door Openers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
