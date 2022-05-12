Fracking Proppants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fracking Proppants market was valued at 80750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 142230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Density Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fracking Proppants include US Silica Products, PetroWiki, GlobalSpec, Shale Support, Schlumberger, Science Direct, Select Sands, Saint-Gobain Proppants and Epic Ceramic Proppants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fracking Proppants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fracking Proppants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fracking Proppants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Density

Medium Density

High Density

Global Fracking Proppants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fracking Proppants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical Industry

Mining

Others

Global Fracking Proppants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fracking Proppants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fracking Proppants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fracking Proppants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fracking Proppants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fracking Proppants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

US Silica Products

PetroWiki

GlobalSpec

Shale Support

Schlumberger

Science Direct

Select Sands

Saint-Gobain Proppants

Epic Ceramic Proppants

CBP Engineering

Frac Sand

Global Information

Danimer Scientific

Sibelco Europe

Croft Production Systems

Elsevier

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fracking Proppants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fracking Proppants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fracking Proppants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fracking Proppants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fracking Proppants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fracking Proppants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fracking Proppants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fracking Proppants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fracking Proppants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fracking Proppants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fracking Proppants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fracking Proppants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fracking Proppants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fracking Proppants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fracking Proppants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fracking Proppants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

